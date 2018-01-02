CCSO Seek Suspect in Connection with Walmart Cash Register Theft

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a theft that took place on December 24 at the Walmart on Market Street in Carson City.

Officers say a black, male adult opened several cash registers at Walmart and took an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was said to be driving a silver or white Pontiac G6 four door sedan.

Any information please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775)887-2020 ext 41400, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.