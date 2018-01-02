CCSO Seek Suspect in Connection with Walmart Cash Register Theft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CCSO Seek Suspect in Connection with Walmart Cash Register Theft

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a theft that took place on December 24 at the Walmart on Market Street in Carson City. 

Officers say a black, male adult opened several cash registers at Walmart and took an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was said to be driving a silver or white Pontiac G6 four door sedan.

Any information please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775)887-2020 ext 41400, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

