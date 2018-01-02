Suspects in Carson City Walmart Burglary

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with a burglary that happened at Walmart, 3200 Market Street, in Carson City Nevada.

Police say that on December 24 two unknown, male suspects stole multiple "Power Wheels" toys by wheeling them out of the building, hiding them, and then loading them up into a lifted Dodge Pick-up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.