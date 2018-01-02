South Lake Tahoe Police Investigate Car Burglaries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Investigate Car Burglaries

South Lake Tahoe Police say they're investigating three separate car burglaries that occurred within three hours on Tuesday. 

Police say the car window smash burglaries happened at IHOP, Denny's and Raley's in Stateline. 

There's currently no suspect description available. 

If you have any information that can help police, call 530-542-6100.

Police remind you not to leave any valuables inside your car. 

