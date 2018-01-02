U.S. Stops Short of Calling for Iran Regime Change

The White House is expressing support for protesters demonstrating against the Iranian government, but is stopping short of calling for regime change.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday called the protests an "organic popular uprising organized by brave Iranian citizens." She says the international community "cannot sit silent" as those demonstrating are met with violence.

Sanders says: "The United States supports the Iranian people and we call on the regime to respect its citizens' basic right to peacefully express their desire for change."

Asked whether the ultimate goal is for Iran's Islamist government to be replaced, Sanders said the U.S. hopes Iran begins to respect the rights of its people and ends its support for terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein says the United States wants Iran to "open these sites." He says Instagram, Telegram and other platforms are "legitimate avenues for communication."

The United States is encouraging Iranians to use virtual private networks, known as VPNs. Those services create encrypted links between computers and can be used to access blocked websites.

Goldstein says the U.S. is still communicating with Iranians in Farsi through State Department accounts on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. He says the U.S. wants to "encourage the protesters to continue to fight for what's right."

