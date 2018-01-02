Whole Foods in Reno to Help Food Bank Anti-Poverty Program

Whole Foods Market says it will donate 5% of total sales on Thursday, January 11 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to support the anti-poverty program, Getting Ahead.

The Getting Ahead program is a multi-week course for people who are living with chronic instability and poverty. Getting Ahead is an intensive course that offers participants the tools to identify and develop the eleven resources needed to create family stability.

Graduates receive ongoing support through monthly meetings, continuing education, and personal connections with allies.

Whole Foods Market is at 6139 South Virginia Street in Reno.