El Dorado Deputies Investigate Alleged Illegal Butane Lab Explosion

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an illegal butane lab explosion that occurred inside a home in Camino on Monday.

Authorities say the illegal lab was used to make concentrated cannabis.

El Dorado County Code Enforcement deemed the damaged home unsafe.

39-year-old Joshua Jamison of Camino suffered burns to his face. He treated and released from a hospital along with a juvenile.

Deputies say two other juveniles were not hurt.

Authorities say they have forwarded the case to the El Dorado County District Attorney for review and no arrests have been made at this point.