NHP: Family Not Hurt After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Winnemucca

The Nevada Highway Patrol says no one was hurt after a rollover crash last week on I-80 between Winnemucca and Battle Mountain.

NHP says both the mother and father in the front seat were wearing seatbelts, while two small children in the middle row were in rear-facing child seats. They were also not hurt.

They say additionally two more young children in the third row were in forward facing child seats, and they were not injured.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the crash.