Driver Charged in Crash That Killed Rookie CHP Officer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Driver Charged in Crash That Killed Rookie CHP Officer

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: California Highway Patrol Courtesy: California Highway Patrol

Authorities say a 22-year-old man who killed a rookie California Highway Patrol officer on Christmas Eve after he slammed his car into the back of the officer's parked patrol car has been charged with second-degree murder.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley on Tuesday identified Mohammed Ali, of Hayward, as the driver of a speeding Cadillac that drifted off Interstate 880 and crashed against Officer Andrew Camilleri's patrol SUV.

Camilleri's partner, Jonathan Velasquez, who was on the driver's seat, was treated at a hospital and released.

O'Malley said Ali is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs and driving at speeds over 100 mph.

The officer' SUV was parked near on the interstate's shoulder watching for dangerous drivers when Ali crashed against them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.