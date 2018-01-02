Douglas County Deputies: Nearly 50 Arrested During Holiday Weeke - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies: Nearly 50 Arrested During Holiday Weekend

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested 49 people during the holiday weekend in both the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe area. 

Deputies say a total of 12 people were arrested in the Stateline area on New Year's Eve. 

All of the arrests included violations such as Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sales of a Controlled Substance, Drug Trafficking, Domestic Battery, Battery on a Peace Officer, Resisting & Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Warrant Arrests, Parole and Probation Violations, Traffic Violations, and Civil Protective Custody. 

About 5,000 people went to the casino core and unlike most years, deputies say there were minimal fighters reported to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to 60 calls for service on New Year's Eve and made seven arrests, down from 2016 when they made 10 arrests but responded to 43 calls for service. Charges include Public Intoxication and Traffic Violations. 

