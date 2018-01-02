U.S. Service Member Killed in Afghanistan in Combat

An American service member was killed in combat in Afghanistan on New Year's Day, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. Four other American service members were wounded in the same incident.

The military said the combat happened in Achin in eastern Nangarhar province.

Two of the wounded service members were in stable condition at a medical treatment facility. The other two service members have returned to duty.

No other details were immediately provided.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. "At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."

During an unannounced visit to Afghanistan last month, Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan that American forces would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with their Afghan counterparts as they fight the Taliban and other terror groups.

"It's important for the American people to know that President Trump's view of this is that the Afghan people are leading this fight," Pence told Brennan. "Our armed forces here, with new freedom, new flexibility and new resources, are supporting their efforts to take the fight to the enemies of both of our countries."

