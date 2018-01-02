Mira Loma Drive Closes For SouthEast Connector Construction

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) plans to close Mira Loma Drive at the golf course from January 2-14, 2018 for utility relocation and improvements in preparation for the new SouthEast Connector/Mira Loma Drive intersection. The work is part of the SouthEast Connector Project.

All traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians, will detour to Pembroke Drive.

Rosewood Lakes and Heron’s Landing residents who use Fairwood Drive and Heron’s Landing Drive will not be impacted and will continue to use Mira Loma Drive.

The closure is scheduled during Washoe County School District’s winter break to help minimize the impact on daily commutes. The RTC would like to remind drivers using the detour to be safe and respectful of the speed limits through the Hidden Valley neighborhood and to watch for children playing.

The SouthEast Connector Project is anticipated to be complete in late spring or early summer of 2018, weather permitting.