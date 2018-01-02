Hoda Kotb Named New 'Today' Show Host - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hoda Kotb Named New 'Today' Show Host

Posted: Updated:

NBC has found its permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on the "Today" show.

Hoda Kotb, who's hosted the fourth hour of "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008, now adds the first two hours of the show to her portfolio.

The promotion means that Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will co-host the first two hours of "Today".

Kotb had been filling in for those first two hours since Lauer was fired in November over allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior.

NBC News President Andy Lack says Guthrie and Kotb have what he calls an "undeniable connection" with each other and the viewers.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.