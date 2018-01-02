Police Arrest Duo in Man's Death in Northeast Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Arrest Duo in Man's Death in Northeast Reno

Reno Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a man's death earlier this month. 

Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Lee Baldwin and 62-year-old Herman Matasar were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. Police had traveled there to serve arrest warrants on the duo. 

They say the victim, 48-year-old John Kent Lovely was the boyfriend of Baldwin. Police say Matasar was an acquaintance of Baldwin with whom she is also having a romantic relationship.

Around 2 p.m. on January 1st, officers responded to an apartment on the 3900 block of Clear Acre Lane to check on the well-being of the resident after he had not contacted his family as planned. 

Police say Baldwin and the Lovely moved to Reno in 2016 from Jacksonville and lived together at the victim's address until she returned to Florida in late 2017.

Officers say they learned that the duo conspired to murder Lovely for some time before actually carrying out their plan. 

Police say Baldwin and Matasar are charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

