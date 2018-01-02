Death Investigation Underway in Northeast Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Death Investigation Underway in Northeast Reno

Police are investigating a homicide of a male resident in northeast Reno.

Around 2 p.m. on January 1st, officers responded to an apartment on the 3900 block of Clear Acre Lane to check on the well-being of the resident after he had not contacted his family as planned. 

Inside the apartment, they found the male dead. His identity is being withheld until they notify his family. 

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $2,500 reward is being offered. 

