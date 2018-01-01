Reno Police Arrest Man After Truck Crashes Into House Near Midtown

Reno Police say they have arrested a man after he crashed a truck into a home near Midtown on Monday evening.

Reno police say they pursued a truck speeding by an area hospital on New Year's Day and eventually lost sight of the truck. Later that day, officers spotted the truck on Ryland Street.

Officers say the driver, 35-year-old Maxence Labbe lost control during a left turn, crashed into a parked car and into the back of a home on the 300-block of Wheeler Avenue.

Police Labbe ran away from the scene, but later was arrested.

Labbe was booked into the Washoe County Jail on nine charges including DUI, reckless driving and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

There are no injuries in this case, though residents of the damaged home are displaced.