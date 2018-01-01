Gym and Fitness Memberships Up for New Year

40% of Americans make New Year's resolutions each year. Losing weight and getting more exercise are always at the top of the list.

Unfortunately, only about eight percent of resolution-makers achieve their goal.

Local fitness group, Kaia FIT Sierra, helps women to retain those goals and keep on track. Since November, their membership has increased 20-30 percent. Manager, Scarlett Blackwell says that's about 100 women working toward their resolutions.

Blackwell has a few key tips to keep in mind when making resolutions for 2018.

Set small, attainable goals for yourself a few months at a time

Don't be overly ambitious, for example, trying to lose 50 pounds in a couple of months.

Hold yourself accountable by simply writing those specific goals down

Place a reminder of your goals on a mirror or your refrigerator to keep it fresh in your mind on a daily basis

To kick off the new year, Kaia FIT Sierra is starting their 6-week BRIK, tomorrow. If you'd like more information about that program or the organization in general, you can visit their website here.