Gym and Fitness Memberships Up for New Year

By Elizabeth Olveda
40% of Americans make New Year's resolutions each year. Losing weight and getting more exercise are always at the top of the list. 

Unfortunately, only about eight percent of resolution-makers achieve their goal. 

Local fitness group, Kaia FIT Sierra, helps women to retain those goals and keep on track. Since November, their membership has increased 20-30 percent. Manager, Scarlett Blackwell says that's about 100 women working toward their resolutions. 

Blackwell has a few key tips to keep in mind when making resolutions for 2018.

  • Set small, attainable goals for yourself a few months at a time
  • Don't be overly ambitious, for example, trying to lose 50 pounds in a couple of months. 
  • Hold yourself accountable by simply writing those specific goals down 
  •  Place a reminder of your goals on a mirror or your refrigerator to keep it fresh in your mind on a daily basis

To kick off the new year, Kaia FIT Sierra is starting their 6-week BRIK, tomorrow. If you'd like more information about that program or the organization in general, you can visit their website here

