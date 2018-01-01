Residents Make New Year's Resolutions - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Residents Make New Year's Resolutions

By Elizabeth Olveda
Celebrating wasn't the only thing on the minds of thousands of party-goers in downtown Reno on New Year's Eve.

As is tradition with the new year, 40 percent of Americans make resolutions in an effort to make themselves better people. It's no secret that improving eating and fitness habits in 2018 were two of the most popular goals we came across.

Watch the video above to see what people had to say. 

