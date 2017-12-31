Downtown Reno Goes Dark on New Year's Eve - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Downtown Reno Goes Dark on New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:

A massive power outage hit downtown Reno ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

At approximately 5 p.m. NV Energy reported that more than 2,700 customers were without power in Washoe County.

Lights were out at the Reno Arch, outside of the Harrah's Casino, Cal Neva and more as crews worked to repair what they say was an equipment problem Sunday night.  By 8:00 p.m. a majority of power was restored.

