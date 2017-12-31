Injury DUI Collision on Donner Pass Road Early Sunday Morning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Injury DUI Collision on Donner Pass Road Early Sunday Morning

Truckee Police Department says a head on injury collision occurred at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning on Donner Pass Road at Northwoods Boulevard, leaving multiple injuries.

They say an adult driver and two juveniles from one of the vehicles were transported to Tahoe Forest Hospital with minor to moderate injuries. 

The other driver, 30 year-old Brynn Kennedy of Truckee was also transported for treatment. Kennedy was arrested for felony DUI and was later booked into Wayne Brown County Jail in Nevada City.

Witnesses and evidence says that Kennedy was driving south on Northwoods Boulevard and turned west onto Donner Pass Road, where she made her way onto the opposing traffic lane and collided head on with the victim's car. All three people in the car were later released from the hospital. 

This is another reminder from Truckee Police to celebrate this New Year's Eve safely and do not drink and drive. Truckee Police says they will be conducting extra patrols for DUI drivers this weekend.

