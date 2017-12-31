Religions Join Together to Ring In New Year

Various religions are gathering together in Reno in a unique way to welcome 2018.

The "Multi-faith New Years' Eve Service" will be hosted by Reno Buddhist Center (RBC) and will include Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha'i and Native American prayers.

Rajan Zed, religious statesman and coordinator of the event, says that "diverse religions coming together in prayer and community sends a positive signal of love, hope and harmony for 2018."

Guests attending the service will also be invited to sign a banner with a pledge for peace, love and unity in the upcoming new year.

There will be no cover charge for the Service and it will be held on Sunday at 820 Plumas Street. The Service will begin at 10:30 p.m. and end at midnight.

They say all are welcome to attend and there will be complimentary snacks and coffee/tea.