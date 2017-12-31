Religions Join Together to Ring In New Year

Reno police say New Year's Eve was celebrated with no major incidents. However, a few arrests were still made.More >>
Authorities are asking for the public's help in gaining new information on a nearly one-year-old homicide investigation.More >>
Sparks police are investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night.More >>
Truckee Police Department says a head on injury collision occurred at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning on Donner Pass Road at Northwoods Boulevard, leaving multiple injuries.More >>
Two Las Vegas security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the suspected shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself, police said.More >>
A 49-year-old man died after he fell down a slippery slope and suffered a traumatic head injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
