Police Investigate Stabbing in Sparks

Sparks police are investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night.

At around 8:00 p.m. Sparks police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of G Street and Cygnet Circle. Officers were notified that the victim was at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim has received medical treatment.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900