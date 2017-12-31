A Warm End to the Year, Breaking Records - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

A Warm End to the Year, Breaking Records

Posted: Updated:

We’re ending 2017 on a warm and dry note that’s for sure, but while we’re having quiet weather here in the west, the east is battling some cold, frigid air. There’s a huge ridge to the west with an upper level low dropping into the Northern Plains and Midwest. Talk about two extremes. Saturday we broke the daily record of 63 degrees in Reno, with a high of 64. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s on both Sunday and New Year’s Day. In places like Minnesota though, morning lows on Monday will be well below zero. Yikes!

We had inversions in place for much of last week, but a weak front moved through Saturday morning, breaking the inversion and allowing temperatures to actually get warmer. Since the front did not have much cool air behind it, breaking the inversion actually allowed for temperatures to warm behind it instead of cool off. High pressure will be here through New Year’s Day, but thanks to a low in the Pacific, skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the upcoming week. The ridge breaks down midweek, allowing for a couple chances at valley rain and high Sierra snow here soon.


It’s been a very dry and mild December, with 2014 being the last time we were practically this warm in December. The good news is if you have any New Year’s Eve plans temperatures will be in the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies, so it could always be worse. 


Let’s hope we get some more mountain snow as we move into 2018, but it appears to be pretty mild for now. Have a great new year!


 

