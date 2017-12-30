Nevada Men's Basketball Survives Scare from UNM

Caleb Martin poured in 24 points, scored on successive possessions in the last two minutes and Lindsey Drew swatted away a potential game-tying shot with two seconds to go as Nevada held off New Mexico 77-74 on Saturday.

Jordan Caroline added 21 points and 10 rebounds, his 20th double-double, for the Wolf Pack (13-3, 2-0 Mountain West), Drew scored 13. Nevada is 19-1 in games where Caroline double-doubles.

New Mexico (6-9, 1-1) was inbounding from under the basket with 2.3 seconds remaining. Sam Longwood got the ball to McNeal in the corner, but his 3-pointer was slapped out of bounds by Drew.

Trailing 42-34 at the half, New Mexico tied 70-70 after a 7-0 run capped by back-to-back Anthony Mathis 3-pointers with 4:55 to play. Martin answered with a jumper and scored the last six Nevada points from the field. Caroline added a free throw with 17 seconds left.

Mathis, 17 points on five 3-pointers, and McNeal came up empty as the Lobos missed twice from distance in the last seven seconds.

Game Notes:

The Wolf Pack hosts Wyoming (10-4, 1-0 MW) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center.

Today’s attendance of 9,530 is a season high.

Nevada has won its last 12 home games and last six MW games played at home.

The Pack has won its last eight MW games, four at home and four on the road.

The Pack is 36-4 at Lawlor Events Center under third-year head coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman is 2-0 in MW play for the first time.

Junior Jordan Caroline posted his sixth double-double of the season with his 21 points and game-high 10 rebounds today. It is the 20th double-double of his career and Nevada is 19-1 when Caroline posts a double-double.

Caroline has scored 20 or more points in a game seven times this season.

Junior Caleb Martin produced his eighth game of 20 or more points finishing with a game-high 24 today. It is the ninth time he led the Pack in scoring and eighth time he posted a game high.

Senior Kendall Stephens has made three or more 3-pointers in each of the last five games.

Stephens has scored in double figures a season-high five games in a row and reached the mark in eight of the last night games.

Lindsey Drew scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The 13 points tied his season high that he also had last game on Wednesday at Fresno State.

Drew blocked a season-high three shots, one off his career high of four.

Today’s win is the closest margin of the season at three points and just the second victory decided by less than 10 points.

Today marked the eighth time Nevada has had four players score in double figures.

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in 14-of-16 games this season and 19 in the other two.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release