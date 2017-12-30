Nevada Women's Basketball Falls on the Road to New Mexico

The Nevada women’s basketball team came up just short on Saturday, falling to New Mexico 72-68 from The Pit.

The Lobos improved to 14-1 on the season and snapped the Wolf Pack’s (8-5, 1-1 MW) five-game win streak. Senior Teige Zeller, a New Mexico native, recorded her second consecutive double-double as she finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She has notched a double-double in four of her last five games. Junior AJ Cephas also picked up a double-double, her first of the year, with 14 points and a season-high 13 boards. Senior T Moe led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 15 points and added three assists. Sophomore Camariah King also reached double figures for the sixth straight game with 12 points.

New Mexico got the home crowd involved early on, scoring the game’s first basket. It was the Wolf Pack though that tried to quiet the crowd as it claimed an early 8-4 lead after back-to-back buckets by AJ Cephas. The first quarter was as back and forth as any, each team trading basket after basket. The Lobos grabbed its largest lead of the period with just over a minute left thanks to an inside layup and took a three-point lead, 17-14, into the second quarter.

Period two was an offensive struggle for both teams for much of the quarter as neither team could get its shots to fall. The Wolf Pack did a good job throughout the period to keep possession in its own end as it grabbed 36 rebounds in the first half, including 10 from Cephas. With the Pack down two with 3:26 remaining in the opening half, Halie Bergman knocked down her first triple of the game to reclaim the lead. A minute and a half later the two teams traded layups, keeping Nevada with the one-point lead. As the clock ticked under a minute, and with the shot clock expiring, King drained a shot from beyond the arc and gave Nevada the 31-27 halftime lead.

The Pack started the third quarter on 6-0 run with all six points scored by Moe. From there Nevada began the second half on a 10-2 run and a layup by Cephas at 5:46 forced New Mexico to call a timeout with momentum swinging in Nevada’s favor. That bucket gave Cephas her first double-double of the year. Following the timeout New Mexico began its comeback and used an 8-0 run to force its way back into the game, hitting two threes along the way. The Lobos tied the game at 48 after hitting its fifth three of the quarter. A layup with a few ticks on the clock gave the Lobos a 52-48 lead heading into the final period.

The Lobos stretched their lead out to as many as 11 midway through the fourth quarter but Nevada was not done. The Pack slowly chipped away at the lead as time ticked down in the period. A three by Moe cut it to a five-point game with a minute and a half left. Soon after, a layup by Terae Briggs brought the deficit to just four points, 69-65, with 25.4 seconds on the clock. Even as time got closer and closer to zero, Nevada fought to stay in the game. King hit a clutch corner three that brought the Pack to within three with less than 10 seconds remaining. A free throw though by the Lobos stretched it back out to a four-point lead, 72-68, ultimately sealing the win.

Nevada will face another road test next Wednesday, Jan. 3 when it takes on Wyoming from Laramie at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Postgame notes

-New Mexico snapped the Wolf Pack’s five-game win streak.

-Senior Teige Zeller, playing in her hometown, posted her second consecutive double-double as she finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She has four double-doubles in her last five games.

-Junior AJ Cephas collected her first double-double of the season with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. It was Cephas’ sixth double-double of her career.

-AJ Cephas also moved up to a tie for eighth all-time in career blocks at Nevada.

-Senior T Moe led the Wolf Pack in scoring, finishing with 15 points. It is her sixth game in double figures this season and 38th of her career.

-Sophomore Camariah King also scored in double digits for a sixth straight game, recording 12 points.

-This is Nevada’s first loss this year when leading at the half.

-The all-time series between Nevada and New Mexico now stands at 8-3 in favor of the Lobos. New Mexico has won six straight over Nevada.

Nevada Press Release