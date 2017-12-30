Ridesharing Company Teams up to Combat Drinking and Driving, Offers Discounted Rides

Caleb Martin poured in 24 points, scored on successive possessions in the last two minutes and Lindsey Drew swatted away a potential game-tying shot with two seconds to go as Nevada held off New Mexico 77-74 on Saturday.More >>
The Nevada women’s basketball team came up just short on Saturday, falling to New Mexico 72-68 from The Pit. The Lobos improved to 14-1 on the season and snapped the Wolf Pack’s (8-5, 1-1 MW) five-game win streak.More >>
Ridesharing company, Uber, is partnering up with multiple organizations to help keep riders safe on the road this holiday. Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are teaming up to combat drinking and driving this New Year's Eve, and the El Dorado County District Attorney is partnering with Uber for discounted rides in the South Lake Tahoe area.More >>
The Holiday Fire is now 100 percent contained, per Minden Dispatch.More >>
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The City Council in Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled Tuesday to consider offering land at a discounted price to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site when the NFL team makes its expected move to Las Vegas.More >>
A 49-year-old man died after he fell down a slippery slope and suffered a traumatic head injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison.More >>
Authorities are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at S Virginia & E Peckham Ln. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, per Reno Police Department. The intersection is currently closed with no estimated time of reopening.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is currently responding to a 3-acre wildland fire, dubbed the Peavine Fire, that originated from a car fire near Peavine. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
