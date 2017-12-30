Ride Sharing Company and MADD Team Up for New Year's Eve

Ridesharing company, Uber, is partnering up with multiple organizations to help keep riders safe on the road this holiday. Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are teaming up to combat drinking and driving this New Year's Eve, and the El Dorado County District Attorney is partnering with Uber for discounted rides in the South Lake Tahoe area.

This collaboration is encouraging people to stay safe on the roads by committing to be a #DesignatedRider. Uber and MADD are partnering up, hoping to decrease the number of drunk driving-related deaths on the roads.

The El Dorado County District Attorney has partnered with the ride sharing company to offer discounted rides in the South Lake Tahoe area, including the Stateline casino area. The joint program offers a $10 discount to any new Uber rider whose origin or destination is in El Dorado, Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties. This offer is valid through January 7, 2018 with the code: SAFERIDE2018.

Also, there is a $2 off coupon up to 2 discounted rides for already existing Uber users through January 2, 2018 using the code: SAFEUBER2018.

This holiday, Uber wants you to be aware of some tips to save money:

· Multi-destination: Start or end the party early by picking up or dropping off your friends en route to the party and sharing one Uber.

· Split Fare: When you ride with friends, share the cost of the ride with your friends by splitting the fare right in the app.

Given it will be extra busy, remember to check your ride to ensure you are getting into the right car:

· Make sure the car make/model/license plate matches what’s in the app before you get in.

· Confirm the driver’s name and that he/she looks like the photo in app.

· Share your location and trip information at any time with friends and family through the app

You can also check out rider safety tips for more info on to get home safely this New Years Eve.