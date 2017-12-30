Nevada city considers sale of land for Raiders facility

The Holiday Fire is now 100 percent contained, per Minden Dispatch.More >>
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The City Council in Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled Tuesday to consider offering land at a discounted price to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site when the NFL team makes its expected move to Las Vegas.More >>
New Year's Eve is one of the most popular days to set off fireworks all year, but the Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you that they are illegal in Washoe County.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
Authorities are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at S Virginia & E Peckham Ln. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, per Reno Police Department. The intersection is currently closed with no estimated time of reopening.More >>
A 49-year-old man died after he fell down a slippery slope and suffered a traumatic head injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is currently responding to a 3-acre wildland fire, dubbed the Peavine Fire, that originated from a car fire near Peavine. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
