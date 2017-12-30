Nevada city considers sale of land for Raiders facility - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada city considers sale of land for Raiders facility

Posted: Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The City Council in Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled Tuesday to consider offering land at a discounted price to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site when the NFL team makes its expected move to Las Vegas.
    
A resolution for the sale of 55 acres (22 hectares) of vacant land near the Henderson Executive Airport puts the sales price at $6 million, half of the $12 appraised value.
    
If the council votes Tuesday in favor of the sale, a second vote for final approval would be conducted in February.
    
The Raiders' stadium broke ground in November. The $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is scheduled to open in July 2020.
    
Nevada law allows cities to public property to be sold for economic development at discounted rates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
 

