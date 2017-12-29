Celebrating the New Year in South Lake Tahoe

New Year's Eve is one of the most popular days to set off fireworks all year, but the Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you that they are illegal in Washoe County.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
Authorities are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at S Virginia & E Peckham Ln. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, per Reno Police Department. The intersection is currently closed with no estimated time of reopening.More >>
Half of all home heating fires happen during the winter months, and lower-income families are at higher risk for those fires, since some cannot afford smoke alarms.More >>
A 49-year-old man died after he fell down a slippery slope and suffered a traumatic head injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on burglary charges.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is currently responding to a 3-acre wildland fire, dubbed the Peavine Fire, that originated from a car fire near Peavine. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
