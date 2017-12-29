Celebrating the New Year in South Lake Tahoe

18,000 people will ascend to the Lake Tahoe Community College campus on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to watch the 7th annual SnowGlobe music festival.

Friday morning, crews worked under dry weather conditions to put together last minute stage designs and sound checks for the nearly 50 artists who are set to perform.

At this year's festival there will be a few changes as well. Organizers have closed off Al Tahoe Boulevard to traffic in order to create easier access for shuttles taking people to and from the event. The stages are also now positioned in a way to create more room for attendees.

Organizers say if you want to dance your way into the New Year, there are last chance tickets still available.

Hundreds of locals and tourists also lined up at the Heavenly Village on Friday to strap into their ski gear. “Coop” Cooper, Senior Marketing Director with Heavenly, expects the large crowds to remain at the village throughout the weekend for dining, ice skating, and a firework show.

For the east coast travelers spending their new year in Tahoe, Heavenly even has a plan in place to make them feel right at home.

“We do one of the only gondola ball drops, so the gondola drops at 9:00 p.m.,” said Cooper.