El Dorado Deputies Identify Man Killed at Heavenly Ski Resort

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has identified the 49-year-old California man who died after a skiing accident at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Deputies saw Lewis Carillo III died on scene, on December 27th.

The cause of death is pending and family has been notified.

The Lake Valley Fire Protection District would like to remind everyone to wear a helmet while skiing or snowboarding, and that, while ski resorts are open, people should still take extra precautions to make sure they stay safe on the slopes.

Mike Groar, vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, told the Tahoe Daily Tribune that, "Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends."

LVFPD also reported that another individual fell around the same time and suffered a leg injury. That person was transported to the hospital.