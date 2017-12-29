49-year-old Man Dies From Traumatic Head Injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort

According to Lake Valley Fire Protection District, a 49-year-old man died after he fell down a slippery slope and suffered a traumatic head injury at Heavenly Mountain Resort Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A helmet was not found on the victim of the fatal fall, but it is not clear as to whether or not a helmet would have prevented the fatality.

LVFPD would like to remind everyone to wear a helmet while skiing or snowboarding, and that, while ski resorts are open, people should still take extra precautions to make sure they stay safe on the slopes.

Mike Groar, vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, told the Tahoe Daily Tribune that, "Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends."

LVFPD also reported that another individual fell around the same time and suffered a leg injury. That person was transported to the hospital.