Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2009 Fatal Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2009 Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison. 

The DA’s Office says 31-year-old Miguel Antonio Padron pleaded guilty in September to first degree murder with a deadly weapon. Padron was also convicted of attempted murder. 

Pardon will be eligible for parole after serving 32 years. 

Authorities say he shot a 50-year-old woman to death at a Reno gas station in 2009. Police say he was acting in retaliation for the previous gang activities of the victim’s son, who was wounded in the same shooting.

Authorities say Padron was eventually extradited from San Diego after being arrested in that city in 2016.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.