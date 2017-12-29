Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2009 Fatal Shooting

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison.

The DA’s Office says 31-year-old Miguel Antonio Padron pleaded guilty in September to first degree murder with a deadly weapon. Padron was also convicted of attempted murder.

Pardon will be eligible for parole after serving 32 years.

Authorities say he shot a 50-year-old woman to death at a Reno gas station in 2009. Police say he was acting in retaliation for the previous gang activities of the victim’s son, who was wounded in the same shooting.

Authorities say Padron was eventually extradited from San Diego after being arrested in that city in 2016.