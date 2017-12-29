Washoe County Health District Issues Red Burn Code

The Washoe County Air Management Division has issued a RED Burn Code for the Truckee Meadows for unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children, especially those with heart or lung disease should reduce prolonged activity outdoors.

Residents are exempted from the Burn Code if wood/pellet stoves are the only source of heat.

Visit www.OurCleanAir.com and www.airnow.gov for additional air quality information or call the Air Quality Hotline at 785-4110.

