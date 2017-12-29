New York City Fire Kills 12, Including Four Children

The Washoe County Air Management Division has issued a RED Burn Code for the Truckee Meadows for unhealthy air quality.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man convicted of first degree murder was sentenced this week to life in prison.More >>
NV Energy wants to remind everyone to keep Mylar balloons secure during New Year’s celebrations. If they come in contact with power lines, they can cause equipment to fail resulting in a power outage.More >>
How are you getting home on New Year's Eve? If you will be drinking, AAA and RTC will both help you get home safely.More >>
Come Sunday night, over 5,000 pounds of fireworks in downtown Reno will be bringing in 2018! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on burglary charges.More >>
Reno Police are looking for the male suspect who stabbed a woman in the early morning hours on Friday, December 29.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District puts out a structure fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Friday, December 29.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.More >>
Come Sunday night, over 5,000 pounds of fireworks in downtown Reno will be bringing in 2018! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
