Truckee Meadows Fire Investigates North Reno Garage Fire

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is responding to a structure fire on Reno Park Boulevard in north Reno.

Officials tell us a detached garage caught fire around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 29. They tell us the structure is a total loss. They also tell us that multiple cars and the RV home itself also caught fire.

The flames transferred onto the ground as well sparking a small wildland fire. Crews were able to put that out quickly.

The garage fire is extinguished but the initial cause is still under investigation.

There are no injuries reported.