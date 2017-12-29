Truckee Meadows Fire Investigates North Reno Garage Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Meadows Fire Investigates North Reno Garage Fire

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is responding to a structure fire on Reno Park Boulevard in north Reno.

Officials tell us a detached garage caught fire around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 29. They tell us the structure is a total loss. They also tell us that multiple cars and the RV home itself also caught fire.

The flames transferred onto the ground as well sparking a small wildland fire. Crews were able to put that out quickly. 

The garage fire is extinguished but the initial cause is still under investigation.

There are no injuries reported. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.