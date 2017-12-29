Stabbing in Reno Sends Woman To The Hospital

Reno Police are looking for the male suspect who stabbed a woman in the early morning hours on Friday, December 29.

Officers responded to domestic disturbance call at the Silverada Estates on Oddie Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Police tell us the male stabbed the woman with a sharp object before fleeing on foot. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that will help police find the male suspect, call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900.

We will update you when more details become available.