Casinos Stay Busy Through the New Year

New Year's Eve in downtown Reno is always a big event, with road closures downtown and fireworks at midnight. This event always bring people out to Reno this time of year, but Casinos downtown have been sold out for several days.

"We've actually seen an influx in people that started before Christmas," Tony Marini, Executive Director for Eldorado Resorts, said.

Marini says with kids out of school, they see a lot of families the week before New Year's Eve, and a lot of families after New Year's Eve. Improvements have been made to the properties including upgrades to the Midway in Circus Circus, in order to help attract people before and after New Year's Eve.

The week of New Year's Eve, Marini says the do rely more on the 21 and older crowd, and really try to focus on the gaming community. So far, they've been happy with what they've seen.

"Gaming has been really good this week. We look forward to all the people who are coming over from California and all our feeder markets."

Shan Smith is from Vallejo, California and is spending the week in Reno for her birthday. She says she's spent most of her time either relaxing or gambling, and loves coming up to Reno, but will not be staying for New Year's Eve.

"We're getting out of here before the New Year," Smith said. "Before the big rush. We don't want to be in all that traffic."

While new attractions and special events are great excuses for friends and family to come visit Reno, there are some things that attract people this time of year a casino just can't provide.

"I really want to see snow; it's going to be my second time seeing it," Katarina Astrada, visitor from from Southern California, said. "[As for] skiing it's going to be my first time, so I hope it's fun."

Eldorado Resorts usually sees a decline following this winter season with kids off from school, but their business following the rush depends a lot on how many people come up to ski or snowboard.