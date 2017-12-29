Bighorns Blowout Memphis for Fourth Straight Win

The Reno Bighorns (9-10) defeated the Memphis Hustle (9-13) 133-104 tying their season high Thursday Night at the Reno Events Center.

Jack Cooley recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while Aaron Harrison tallied 22 points and two assists. Matt Jones and Reggie Hearn scored 13 points each.

Jordan Crawford paced the Hustle with 21 points and five rebounds while Marquis Teague scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The teams kept the score within five points of each other during the opening minutes of the first frame with the teams knotting up the score at 14 with 6:44 to play in the first. Memphis pulled ahead by five before Reno went on a 13-2 run, triggered by a lay-up from Cooley to give the Bighorns a six-point lead at the 3:00 mark. Memphis retook control of the lead one more time before Reno went on a late run to hold a five-point advantage heading into the second frame.

The second quarter saw Reno maintain a comfortable lead behind a 60.0% team shooting effort, leading by as many as 17 points. Jakarr Sampson gave the Bighorns a boost with 10 points behind a 3-4 shooting effort, enabling a 15-point cushion entering the break.

Reno maintained their double-digit advantage coming out of the break holding a 25-point lead at the mid-way point of the quarter. Memphis got with 19 points on two separate occasions going into the final frame trailing Reno 98-79.

The Bighorns opened up the final frame on a 7-0 run behind a triple from Harrison to make it a 26-point game at the 10:00 mark. Reno built their advantage to 31 points benefiting from Harrison’s 13 points in the frame. The Bighorns would not relinquish the lead the remainder of the game to secure a 133-104 victory over the Hustle.

The Bighorns will next travel to Hidalgo, TX to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on January 30 at 5 p.m. PST.

Reno Bighorns Press Release