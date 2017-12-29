Zeller Leads the Pack to Win Over Fresno State

For the first time in three years the Nevada women’s basketball team starts Mountain West play 1-0, after defeating Fresno State 90-73 Thursday evening at Lawlor Events Center.

The 90 points put up by the Wolf Pack (8-4, 1-0 MW) is the second-most this season and the most since it scored 95 against Sacramento State on Nov. 24. This is the first win over the Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 MW) in 10 games, dating back to the 2013-14 season. Additionally Nevada is riding a five-game win streak, its longest since it also strung together five in the 2013-14 season.

Senior Teige Zeller continues to put together a career season, notching her third double-double of the year with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. It’s Zeller’s fourth 20-point game and she has now led the team in scoring in six games. The Pack had four others post points in double figures as junior Jade Redmon scored 12, sophomore Camariah King posted 11 and senior T Moe and junior Terae Briggs added 10 each. Briggs also snagged 11 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season. All 10 players who saw time on the floor scored for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada dominated the game in certain facets, specifically down low as the team outscored the Bulldogs by a 52-22 margin in the paint and outrebounded them, 50-35. In fact Nevada led in all of the specialty stat categories, which included points in the paint, points off turnover, second chance points, fast break points and bench points. It was a clean game for the Wolf Pack as well as it took care of the ball very well, turning it over just eight times, which tied a season low. In total the Pack dished out 24 assists, tying a season high, and were led by Moe and Redmon who combined for 10 assists and zero turnovers.

Despite all of this it was Fresno State who came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game but that was the largest lead they would have all game. The Pack started to chip away at the deficit slowly and even found itself trailing 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Nevada grabbed its first lead of the game with 7:41 left in the first half on a layup by Zeller. The two teams traded the lead back and forth until a layup by Briggs with 3:04 remaining in the half secured the lead for good. Nevada took a 43-38 lead into halftime and is now 8-0 on the year when leading at the half.

The second half was all Nevada as the team put together its strongest period of the game in the third. The Pack outscored its opponent, 27-17, in that period and opened things up, leading by as many as 18. Fresno State chipped away slightly in the fourth, trailing the Pack by just two in that quarter, but the deficit was too great to overcome.

Nevada has a short turnaround as it heads to Albuquerque, N.M. to take on the No. 1 team in the conference, New Mexico, this Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. PT.

Postgame notes

-Senior Teige Zeller posted her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She had a near double-double by halftime with 12 points and nine rebounds. She has led the Pack in scoring in six games this season.

-The Wolf Pack led 43-38 at halftime and is now 8-0 when leading at the half.

-Junior Terae Briggs recorded her first double-double of the year, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

-The Pack had five score in double figures (Zeller 20, Redmon 12, King 11, Moe 10, Briggs 10).

-Nevada outscored the Bulldogs in the paint by a 52-22 margin and had a 24-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

-The Wolf Pack dished out 24 assists, tying a season high, and committed just eight turnovers, which also tied a season low.

-Senior T Moe and junior Jade Redmon combined for 10 assists in the game and zero turnovers.

-This is the first time in three years that the Wolf Pack has started conference play 1-0.

-Nevada’s current five-game win streak is tied for its longest since it also strung together five wins in the 2013-14 season.

-Nevada snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs with the win. The all-time series between Nevada and Fresno State now stands at 41-12 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Nevada Press Release