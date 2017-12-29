100-Acre Wildland Fire Near Gardnerville

The Holiday Firs is now at 100-acres. The Holiday Fire is a wildland fire near the Preacher Mine area southeast of Gardnerville that started Thursday night. According to the last update, the fire is now 90 percent contained, per Minden's Dispatch Twitter Account.

The Holiday Fire is located east of Highway 395 in the Pine Nut area between Ray May and Leviathan Mine Road. It's slowly burning through grass and pinion juniper.

Hand crews along with one helicopter from Nevada Division of Forestry are on scene. The East Fork Fire Protection District is also on scene assisting with containment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.