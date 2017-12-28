Protecting Your Pets During NYE Celebrations, Fireworks

While fireworks may be exciting for us humans during the holidays, it can make for a pretty rough night for man's best friend and other pets. Unfortunately, after a night of fireworks and other loud noises, it's a sad reality that plenty of dogs and cats go missing.

Jill Dobbs, Executive Director for the SPCA of Northern Nevada, advises pet owners, "If you're in an area where fireworks are going to be going off, please keep your pet indoors in a place where it feels most comfortable."

It's not only fireworks that scare off pets, though; it can be any loud celebrations like parties or large crowds. Shyanne Schull, Director of Washoe County Animal Services, says, "If you're having festivities at your residence, often times your animals can become unsettled and stressed."

Dobbs stressed the importance of paying attention to your pet and their body language, "When animals are uncomfortable, they feel that same rush of cortisol, which is a stress hormone, that people do."

While the best thing for fur babies is to be snuggled up indoors next to mom or dad during fireworks displays, that's not always feasible. That's why being proactive is so important. First and foremost, you should make sure your pet is micro-chipped and has an ID tag with your current contact information.

Be sure to provide a safe place for them to retreat, either a crate or a designated room. If they'll be home alone, white noise, like a TV on in the background, sometimes helps to drown out the loud booms.

If putting your pets indoors, or even in a garage, is not an option, make sure your yard is completely fenced in, with no holes where they can escape.

For pets with extreme anxiety, contact your vet to see if anti-anxiety medications or sedation could help.

If your pet unfortunately does end up missing after the weekend, you can report it missing--or check to see if someone else reported it found, at the Washoe County Regional Animal Services' website, here.