Police Respond to Rock & Edison Crash

Reno police have reported that they are currently responding to an extrication crash near Rock Blvd & Edison. Six people have been transported to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

Police say the drivers collided on Rock when one driver turned left on Edison and was hit by another driver traveling west on Rock Blvd. Police are calling it a right-of-way-intersection crash.

Multiple lanes are closed on southbound Rock Blvd near Edison.

Police say neither alcohol or speed appear to be factors in the crash.

Police say the lanes should be reopened in about half an hour.

Avoid the area.

This story will be updated with details as they become known.