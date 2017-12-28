Containment Reaches 91% Around Huge Southern California Fire

New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, city officials said, killing 12 people including four children.More >>
While fireworks may be exciting for us humans during the holidays, it can make for a pretty rough night for man's best friend and other pets. Unfortunately, after a night of fireworks and other loud noises, it's a sad reality that plenty of dogs and cats go missing.More >>
Come Sunday night, over 5,000 pounds of fireworks in downtown Reno will be bringing in 2018! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
How are you getting home on New Year's Eve? If you will be drinking, AAA and RTC will both help you get home safely.More >>
Licensed businesses around California can begin legally growing and selling marijuana for recreational use Monday, and a hodgepodge of enforcement agencies will be trying to make sure they adhere to a slew of new pot laws.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on burglary charges.More >>
Reno Police are looking for the male suspect who stabbed a woman in the early morning hours on Friday, December 29.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District puts out a structure fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Friday, December 29.More >>
According to Douglas County, a 25 acre wild land fire is burning in the Pine Nut area between Ray May and Leviathan Mine Rd.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.More >>
