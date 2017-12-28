Sparks Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison on Burglary Charges - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison on Burglary Charges

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on burglary charges. 

The DA's Office says the case involved multiple thefts by 37-year-old Charlotte Marie Hodges. They say Hodges has a lengthy criminal record including nine prior felony convictions for possession of stolen property, theft, forgery charges and possession of controlled substance. 

The DA's Office says she pleaded guilty last week in four separate cases involving charges of burglary, possession of stolen property value $3,500 or more, possession of credit cards without consent and attempted use of stolen credit card.

The DA's Office says she will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 10 years.

Hodges was initially arrested by Washoe County Detectives on February 16, 2017 on charges of burglary and attempted burglary. 

