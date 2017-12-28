Gov't: Health Care Law Sign-Up Tally Dips Slightly to 8.7 Millio - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov't: Health Care Law Sign-Up Tally Dips Slightly to 8.7 Million

Posted: Updated:

The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Donald Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.

The final tally released Thursday for the 39 HealthCare.gov states showed about 80,000 fewer sign-ups than an initial count provided last week. A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the slight dip was due to late cancellations.

Still, HealthCare.gov enrollment reached nearly 95% of last year's level, outperforming expectations in a show of consumer demand.

A complete national tally may not be available until March, as states running their own health insurance markets are continuing to sign up consumers. In California and New York, enrollment season ends Jan. 31.

As for Nevada residents: 

For consumers who have a health plan expected to terminate on December 31, 2017 because it is no longer being offered in Nevada, you will have a pre loss-of-coverage special enrollment period (SEP) until December 31, 2017 in which you can choose a new plan for effective coverage starting January 1, 2018 that more closely fits your budget and needs. Furthermore, those same loss-of-coverage consumers that have not selected a new plan, especially consumers with an Anthem or Prominence plan, will have a post loss-of-coverage SEP until March 1, 2018 in which they can shop a new plan in the marketplace.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

