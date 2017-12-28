Gov't: Health Care Law Sign-Up Tally Dips Slightly to 8.7 Million

Congress has again failed to approve long-term funds for a popular program that provides health insurance for nearly 9 million low-income children.More >>
The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.More >>
State officials and medical administrators are starting a new prescription medication registry next week designed to fast-track information collection about opioid deaths and identify excess dispensing of powerful painkillers.More >>
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.More >>
The clinics will be held in January & February 2018, and UNR Med says they offer the clinics as a continuing effort to assist the region’s medically uninsured with needed healthcare services.More >>
The six week sign-up period is half as long as open enrollment in 2016, when more than 89,000 people bought insurance on the exchange.More >>
A federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered the Trump administration not to enforce new rules that could significantly reduce women's access to free birth control.More >>
After an injury, surgery or stroke, some people need intensive therapy to regain skills for an independent life. That is where Renown Rehabilitation Hospital comes in with physical, occupational and speech therapy. Patients see therapists for three hours a day and, as you will find out in Health Watch, they have quite the toolbox to help.More >>
More than 40% of women in the United States have dense breast tissue which can often mask potential cancers on a mammogram. However, doctors at the University of Southern California are testing new technology that could help pick up these cancers. How the SoftVue Scan works in Health Watch.More >>
Research shows yoga can help with flexibility, strength, balance and circulation. The emphasis on breathing and mindfulness is having a significant impact on young people who have experienced trauma in their lives, too. In Health Watch, we introduce you to a young lady who is using her past - and her passion for yoga - to fuel a project that's growing beyond her expectations.More >>
