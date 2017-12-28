Washoe County Treasurer Gives Update Due to New Federal Tax Laws

In response to new federal tax laws, Washoe County's treasurer is providing information related to payment of property taxes.

Treasurer Tammi Davis says Nevada property taxes are levied and are billed on a fiscal year cycle: July 1 – June 30.

Fiscal year 2017/2018 property taxes were levied on July 1, 2017 and are currently being collected.

Nevada property taxes are due on the third Monday each August (August 21, 2017). State law provides that any tax bill in excess of $100 for the year may be paid in four installments. For 2017/2018 those installment due dates are August 21 & October 2, 2017 and January 1 & March 5, 2018.

A property owner may choose to pay in full or take advantage of the four installments. NRS 361.48

The Treasurer’s Office cannot provide income tax advice, as individual circumstances may vary. However, it is common for owners to pay their property taxes for the fiscal year in full by December 31 of a given year, presumably for the income tax benefits.

Authorities say consult your tax professional or the IRS about your specific circumstances.

Property taxes for fiscal year 2018/2019 will not be levied until July 1, 2018.

The Treasurer’s office does not accept payments in advance for taxes not yet levied.

The Internal Revenue Service issued this statement regarding prepaid real property taxes.

