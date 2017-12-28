Doug Jones Officially Certified Winner of Alabama Special Senate Election

Alabama election officials have officially declared Democrat Doug Jones the winner of a special Senate election held earlier this month.

Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore by about 22,000 votes on Dec. 12 and became the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama. Moore was dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls that occurred decades ago.

He refused to concede the race and filed a last-ditch lawsuit Wednesday, saying there were voting irregularities that needed to be investigated. A judge rejected his claims. Alabama officials also said they found no evidence of fraud.

WATCH: Alabama certifies Democrat Doug Jones' win over Roy Moore in special election https://t.co/locfepyz3u pic.twitter.com/9Q4rZ8B7jM — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2017

Moore had filed a lawsuit late Wednesday night in an 11th-hour attempt to stop Alabama from certifying Jones as the winner.

Moore's attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone," Moore said in a statement released Wednesday announcing the complaint.

Moore hasn't conceded the race, CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT-TV points out, adding that he has said he wants to wait until military and provisional ballots are counted. Even President Trump, who supported Moore, has said Moore should concede.

Moore has sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.

Aabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that he has no intention of delaying the canvassing board meeting.

"It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January," Merrill said.

In the complaint, Moore's attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said Moore's numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts.

Merrill said he hasn't found evidence so far of voter fraud, but that his office will investigate any complaint Moore submits.

Jones and Moore were competing to fill the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore's campaign was wounded by accusations against Moore of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

The campaign says the suit includes an affidavit from Moore "stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.