Washoe Deputies Arrest Man After House Fire in Lemmon Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.

Deputies say the home's resident, 38-year-old Stephen Lawler was booked into the Washoe County Jail on obstructing and resisting charges. Following a joint investigation by the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, the Nevada State Fire Marshall, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Lawler has since been charged with arson.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the call came in just before 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the house was about 70% in flames, but crews were able to contain the fire.

Authorities say no one was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

The fire did not burn nearby structures, but the home is destroyed.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, REMSA, and the Nevada State Marshall Arson Investigation Team also responded to the scene.