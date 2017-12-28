Early Morning House Fire Breaks Out in Lemmon Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Early Morning House Fire Breaks Out in Lemmon Valley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Courtesy: Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Angela Morrison Courtesy: Angela Morrison
Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the call came in just before 5:30 a.m. 

Upon arrival, the house was about 70% in flames, but crews were able to contain the fire. 

Authorities say no one was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported. 

The fire did not burn nearby structures, but the home is destroyed.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, REMSA, and the Nevada State Marshall Arson Investigation Team also responded to the scene.

