Early Morning House Fire Breaks Out in Lemmon Valley

An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the call came in just before 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the house was about 70% in flames, but crews were able to contain the fire.

Authorities say no one was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

The fire did not burn nearby structures, but the home is destroyed.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, REMSA, and the Nevada State Marshall Arson Investigation Team also responded to the scene.