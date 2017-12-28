REMSA Keeps Pedestrians Safe

The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.More >>
An Alabama judge has rejected Roy Moore's attempt to stop the state from making his defeat official in Alabama's special Senate election.More >>
Free, easy-to-use radon test kits will be available January 1 through February 28 at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices and partner locations statewide.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.More >>
In response to new federal tax laws, Washoe County's treasurer is providing information related to payment of property taxes.More >>
Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22.More >>
What you should know as we kick off tax return season...More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Palace Drive in Lemmon Valley.More >>
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that happened late Friday night in south Reno.More >>
Police are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend, with large crowds ringing in the new year in Downtown Reno. This will be the first time Nevada will celebrate New Year's Eve after recreational marijuana was legalized.More >>
