REMSA Keeps Pedestrians Safe

We hear about it happening all too often, folks getting hit by cars. But what's rarely reported is the often devastating aftermath for those involved.

Leif Hammond was hit in the middle of the crosswalk on Pyramid Way and E Street during the Sparks Christmas Parade on December 2, 2017. He's now recovering from compound fractures and lacerated kidneys. Now out of work as a truck driver, Hammond is sharing his story to let everyone know the importance of looking out for pedestrians.

"I remember laying there and looking up at the same and going is this it? Is this the end?,"says Hammond.

REMSA is doing a special campaign with a $20,000 grant to educate school kids and give out reflective gear at busy pedestrian areas. Their ambulances handled 148 people in Washoe County from pedestrian crashes this year, down 8 from 2016.
 

