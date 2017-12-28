Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

Posted: Updated:

The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year, the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

Reno Police Department is putting more than 50 officers downtown to patrol for the night, a number that's consistent with previous years.

"We are going to have an increased presence of law enforcement officers, pretty much on every corner." Officer Tim Broadway, RPD, said.

Along with police presence, Reno Fire Department and REMSA will be on site to handle any fire or medical problems that arise.

Reno plans to close roads downtown from 10 pm to 3 am to create space for pedestrians to watch the fireworks. Those closures include Virginia St. from 1st St. to 6th St., and all side streets along that stretch from Sierra St. to Center St.

Reno Public works will put up barriers at all of the road closures to prevent vehicle from driving on closed roads filled with pedestrians.

"We'll be using barricades that will be screwed into the ground." Alexis Hill, Arts, Culture and Events Manager for the city of Reno, said.

Hill says the barricades aren't a new addition this year, but they have started using them more often for other events.

"Where as maybe we did a soft closure before, just to insure that if a vehicle gets into an event that it can be easily stopped."

Reno Police is asking people to watch how much alcohol they consume throughout the night. They recommend having a friend keep an eye on you so you know when you've had too much. Officer Broadway says in a setting like the firework show, something small can lead to trouble.

"Bumping into people, that person gets upset and then the fight ensues." Officer Broadway said.

Of course, RPD also stresses the importance of not getting behind a wheel if you're impaired by alcohol or marijuana. There are so many ways to find a safe ride home, and there will be tons of pedestrians around downtown Reno.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

    Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

    Thursday, December 28 2017 2:40 AM EST2017-12-28 07:40:05 GMT

    The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

    More >>

    The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

    More >>

  • Wolf Pack Starts Mountain West Play by Beating Fresno St.

    Wolf Pack Starts Mountain West Play by Beating Fresno St.

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-12-28 06:35:54 GMT

    Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. 

    More >>

    Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. 

    More >>

  • Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

    Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:06 AM EST2017-12-28 06:06:09 GMT

    Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22. 

    More >>

    Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.