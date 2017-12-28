Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year, the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

Reno Police Department is putting more than 50 officers downtown to patrol for the night, a number that's consistent with previous years.

"We are going to have an increased presence of law enforcement officers, pretty much on every corner." Officer Tim Broadway, RPD, said.

Along with police presence, Reno Fire Department and REMSA will be on site to handle any fire or medical problems that arise.

Reno plans to close roads downtown from 10 pm to 3 am to create space for pedestrians to watch the fireworks. Those closures include Virginia St. from 1st St. to 6th St., and all side streets along that stretch from Sierra St. to Center St.

Reno Public works will put up barriers at all of the road closures to prevent vehicle from driving on closed roads filled with pedestrians.

"We'll be using barricades that will be screwed into the ground." Alexis Hill, Arts, Culture and Events Manager for the city of Reno, said.

Hill says the barricades aren't a new addition this year, but they have started using them more often for other events.

"Where as maybe we did a soft closure before, just to insure that if a vehicle gets into an event that it can be easily stopped."

Reno Police is asking people to watch how much alcohol they consume throughout the night. They recommend having a friend keep an eye on you so you know when you've had too much. Officer Broadway says in a setting like the firework show, something small can lead to trouble.

"Bumping into people, that person gets upset and then the fight ensues." Officer Broadway said.

Of course, RPD also stresses the importance of not getting behind a wheel if you're impaired by alcohol or marijuana. There are so many ways to find a safe ride home, and there will be tons of pedestrians around downtown Reno.